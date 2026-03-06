Logo
Business

Ceconomy supervisory board to meet March 12 to discuss next steps, departing CEO says
Business

Ceconomy supervisory board to meet March 12 to discuss next steps, departing CEO says

Ceconomy supervisory board to meet March 12 to discuss next steps, departing CEO says

FILE PHOTO: Ceconomy CEO Kai-Ulrich Deissner poses during a Reuters interview, as the German electronic retailer expects EU competition authorities to examine JD.com's plans to take it over, in Duesseldorf, Germany, July 31, 2025. REUTERS/Stephane Nitschke/File Photo

06 Mar 2026 04:45PM
BERLIN, March 6 : The departing chief executive of Ceconomy told Reuters on Friday that the German electronics retailer's supervisory board is set to meet on Thursday to discuss the next steps.

The company, which is about to be taken over by Chinese tech group JD.com, had said earlier in the day CEO Kai-Ulrich Deissner would step down this year for personal reasons.

Deissner had served as chief financial officer at Ceconomy since February 2023 before being appointed to the CEO role in May 2025.

Deissner, who had previously supported the takeover by JD.com, said regulatory approval of the acquisition was expected in the first half of this year.

Ceconomy, which owns the MediaMarkt and Saturn electronics retail chains, aims to benefit from JD.com particularly in the areas of logistics and technology.

Source: Reuters
