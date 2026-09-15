CenterPoint Energy discloses customer data breach in SEC filing

Sept 14 : CenterPoint Energy said on Monday in an SEC filing it became aware in September of an online post claiming to have obtained a data set of certain customer information.

• The Texas-based utility said it activated its cybersecurity incident response protocols and enlisted third-party cybersecurity experts after learning of the post, while also taking steps to further protect its systems.

• The company said its investigation determined that an unauthorized third party obtained personal information relating to a portion of its customers through one of its external-facing systems.

• CenterPoint said its electric and gas services have not been affected and remain operational, and it does not currently believe the incident is reasonably likely to have a material impact on its financial condition or results of operations.

• The utility added that it has incurred, and expects to continue incurring, expenses tied to the incident and its response, but said it carries cybersecurity insurance that it believes will offset related costs.

• CenterPoint did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.