Chat platform Discord files confidentially for US IPO, Bloomberg News reports
Chat platform Discord files confidentially for US IPO, Bloomberg News reports

Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a Discord logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

07 Jan 2026 07:37AM (Updated: 07 Jan 2026 08:35AM)
Jan 6 : ‌Chat platform Discord filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. IPO market regained momentum ‌in 2025 after nearly three ‌years of sluggish activity, but hopes for a stronger rebound were tempered by tariff-driven volatility, a prolonged government shutdown and a late-year selloff in artificial intelligence stocks.

Deliberations ‍are ongoing and the company could decide not to proceed with a listing, the report said.

A Discord spokesperson told Bloomberg "the company's focus ​remains on delivering ‌the best possible experience for users and building a strong, sustainable business."

Discord ​did not immediately respond to a Reuters request ⁠for comment.

Discord, which ‌was founded in 2015, offers voice, ​video and text chatting capabilities aimed at gamers and streamers. It had ‍more than 200 million monthly active users, according ⁠to a December statement on its website.

(Reporting ​by Prakhar Srivastava ‌and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; ‍Editing ​by Alan Barona)

Source: Reuters
