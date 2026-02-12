Check Point Software lifts profit outlook as AI-driven cyber threats surge

JERUSALEM, Feb 12 : Check Point Software Technologies beat fourth-quarter profit expectations on Thursday and said surging demand for protection against AI-driven cyber threats would help lift its 2026 revenue close to $3 billion.

Companies are expected to spend more on cybersecurity due to concerns that AI will equip hackers with new and more sophisticated ways to attack networks and disrupt businesses.

CEO Nadav Zafrir told reporters: "We're seeing new attack vectors and new capabilities every day ... creating vulnerabilities and threats that are really unprecedented."

"Corporate infrastructure is now vulnerable because the very nature of attacks is changing. AI is embedded everywhere."

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Israeli-based network security company reported $3.40 per diluted share, excluding one-off items, for the October-December quarter, up 26 per cent from $2.70 a year earlier. Revenue grew 6 per cent to $745 million. The results reflect a charge of $8 million from foreign exchange effects.

Analysts were expecting $2.77 a share on revenue of $746 million, according to LSEG data.

On Wednesday, rival Palo Alto Networks completed its $25 billion purchase of CyberArk to bolster its business in the AI era and said it would dual-list in Tel Aviv.

CHECK POINT TO SOLELY TRADE ON NASDAQ, CEO SAYS

Asked whether Check Point would follow suit, Zafrir suggested the firm would continue to solely trade on Nasdaq.

"We have our IP here, we have our R&D here, we have our management here, and we pay taxes here" in Israel, he said.

In 2025, revenue grew 6 per cent to $2.73 billion - in line with expectations - while adjusted earnings per share rose 30 per cent to $11.89, above the consensus estimate of $11.28.

For 2026, Check Point sees revenue of $2.83-$2.95 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $10.05-$10.85, compared with expectations of $2.89 billion in revenue and $10.46 of EPS in an LSEG poll of analysts. In the first quarter, it projects revenue of $655-$685 million and adjusted EPS of $2.35-$2.45.

Check Point said it bought back about 2.2 million of its shares for $425 million in the fourth quarter.