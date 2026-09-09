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Chime to buy nationally chartered Stride Bank for $590 million, shares jump
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Business

Chime to buy nationally chartered Stride Bank for $590 million, shares jump

09 Sep 2026 05:13AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2026 07:29AM)
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Sept 8 : Fintech Chime said on Tuesday it will acquire nationally chartered Stride Bank for $590 million, bringing key banking infrastructure in-house as it looks to expand its lending business.

Here are some details:

• Chime's shares, which are up over 28 per cent this year, jumped nearly 10 per cent in extended trading.

• The all-cash deal is expected to help Chime realize more than $100 million in net synergies and close in the first half of 2027.

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• Enid, Oklahoma-based Stride was founded in 1913 and provides financial services including consumer and commercial banking. The bank has been a partner to Chime for over seven years.

• "The acquisition of Stride Bank provides Chime with a faster and more proven path to full-stack ownership versus pursuing a de novo bank charter," Chime said in a statement.

• Chime will manage Stride's balance sheet upon closing and keep its assets below $10 billion for the foreseeable future.

• San Francisco-based Chime targets everyday Americans with banking products and has managed to grow its user base by attracting younger customers through its mobile-first products

• Chime also raised its full-year revenue forecast and now expects between 26 per cent and 27 per cent growth, from its prior expectation of 25 per cent to 26 per cent.

• Morgan Stanley is serving as a financial advisor to Chime, while Piper Sandler & Co is advising Stride.

Source: Reuters
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