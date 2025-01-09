China car sales maintain growth pace in 2024, EV and hybrid sales hit record

BEIJING: China's car sales maintained their growth pace in 2024 as sales of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in the world's largest auto market hit a record high amid a brutal price war and with subsidised trade-ins for greener vehicles driving purchases.

The outstanding growth in China in a largely stalling global EV landscape spelled good fortune for local winners such as BYD, Geely and Xiaomi and expedited an industry shakeout in a competitive market.

It also benefited Tesla, whose China sales hit a record high in 2024, bucking an overall decline in the US EV giant's global sales.

Other foreign automakers such as General Motors, Toyota and Volkswagen continued to lose ground to local rivals, however, with many of them struggling to sustain effective capacity usage at their Chinese plants.

Passenger vehicle sales were up 5.3 per cent to 23.1 million units in 2024 for the fourth straight year of growth, in line with the 2023 pace, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids, known collectively as new energy vehicles (NEVs), rose 40.7 per cent to make up 47.2 per cent of total car sales last year, closing in on a 50 per cent milestone, buoyed by a programme likened to the US "cash-for-clunkers" stimulus in 2009.

More than 6.6 million cars sold last year benefited from government subsidies of up to US$2,800 for NEV purchases versus as much as US$2,000 for more fuel-efficient combustion engine vehicles. Over 60 per cent of the subsidised purchases went to NEVs, per official data.

The authorities announced on Wednesday an extension of the auto trade-in subsidies into 2025 as part of an expanded consumer trade-in scheme to revive economic growth.

"We expect the vehicle trade-in subsidy programme to boost full-year 2025 demand by 3.0 million units," said Deutsche Bank analyst Bin Wang.

Despite the sales growth, China's auto industry has seen a deteriorating profitability over the years, with sales profit margins falling to 4.4 per cent in the first 11 months of 2024 from 6.2 per cent in 2020, according to the CPCA.

Suppliers and dealers also suffered from an extended price war that forced them to cut component prices more or offer deeper discounts.