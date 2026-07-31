China's factory activity unexpectedly shrinks in July as demand sags

BEIJING: China's factory activity unexpectedly slipped into contraction in July, pressured by shrinking new orders that reinforced concerns over slowing economic growth, weak demand at home and elevated production costs.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.2 from 50.3 in June, below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction and hitting a 5-month low, according to a survey by the National Bureau of Statistics. It missed the median forecast for 50 in a Reuters poll.

The non-manufacturing PMI, which includes services and construction, also contracted, declining to 49 from 50.2 in June. The composite PMI came in at 49.3 compared with a 50.6 reading the previous month.

The grim readings underscore the headwinds confronting the economy, with growth already slowing in the second quarter despite solid external demand.