China makes small dents in deflation battle as supply-demand imbalance persists

BEIJING: China's consumer inflation cooled in January while producer price deflation persisted, highlighting once again the underlying weakness in domestic demand and a key challenge for policymakers looking to shore up an uneven economic recovery.

Beijing has repeatedly pledged to better align supply and demand and promised to raise people's incomes to spur goods and services consumption, but policy measures so far have delivered only modest results.

"With the imbalances between supply and demand set to persist, we doubt China's deflationary pressures will fade any time soon," said Zichun Huang, China economist at Capital Economics.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2 per cent from the same month last year, compared with a 0.8 per cent increase in December and missing expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.4 per cent rise.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 1.4 per cent year-on-year, with the downturn easing for a second month but extending a years-long deflationary trend in the world's second-biggest economy that policymakers are battling to overcome. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1.5 per cent drop.

On a monthly basis, CPI edged up 0.2 per cent, missing a forecast for a 0.3 per cent increase and matching the rise in December.

Lynn Song, chief economist for Greater China at ING, said the monthly rise in CPI suggests that "overall we are still on track to see a general recovery of inflation in 2026", projecting full-year consumer inflation at 0.9 per cent.

Song cautioned, however, that risks could stem from the rollout of domestic policy and global price developments.

The moderation in the year-on-year rise of consumer prices was mainly due to a high year-ago base and sharper declines in energy prices, Dong Lijuan, a statistician at NBS, said in a statement.

Food prices dropped 0.7 per cent on plunging pork and egg prices, although those of fresh vegetables and fruits both rose. Services prices edged up 0.1 per cent year-on-year.

Consumer prices in January last year got a bump from the Lunar New Year holiday, which started in late January and pushed up food and services prices. The holiday this year will begin in mid-February.