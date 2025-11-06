China's robotics boom: Unitree’s IPO plan signals Beijing’s next tech investment frenzy

SINGAPORE: China’s stock market has found its latest obsession – robotics.

One of the most eagerly awaited listings is Hangzhou-based Unitree Robotics, a rapidly growing startup best known for its humanoid and four-legged robots.

The company is reportedly preparing an initial public offering on Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market that could value it at up to 50 billion yuan (US$7 billion), underscoring how investor enthusiasm for automation and emerging technologies is reshaping China’s equity landscape.

If achieved, that valuation would make it one of the largest IPOs globally this year.

Unitree is expecting to submit the listing application documents this quarter.

MARKET ENTHUSIASM

The biggest listing so far in 2025 came from Chinese battery giant CATL, which raised US$5.2 billion from its Hong Kong IPO in May.

The company generated US$50 billion in revenue in 2024.

By contrast, Unitree founder Wang Xingxing said in June that his firm’s annual revenue has surpassed US$140 million – a fraction of CATL’s.