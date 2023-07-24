What comes next as China’s tech crackdown winds down

China spent the better part of two years reining in the country’s most powerful private technology companies, including Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings and Didi Global, along with their ultra-rich founders.

Now President Xi Jinping’s government has sent its clearest signals yet that it is ready to lift the restrictions, with caveats, unshackling a trillion-dollar sector to again help drive the world’s No 2 economy, just when it is most needed.

WHAT'S THE EVIDENCE FOR AN EASING?

Regulators imposed a US$1 billion fine on Jack Ma-backed Ant Group in July, ending an investigation into the financial technology giant that began in 2020. That probe was seen as the starting point in the government’s campaign to bring the nation’s most influential tech companies and billionaire entrepreneurs to heel.

The regulators also gave their blessing to Ant’s business model — albeit a significantly downsized one — and broadcast the government’s intention to enlist the tech industry in its broader ambition to counter United States efforts to hamper its development by blocking access to state-of-the-art US technology.