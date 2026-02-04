China calls EU 'discriminatory' over probe into energy giant Goldwind

BEIJING: Beijing accused the European Union on Wednesday (Feb 4) of taking "discriminatory" measures after the bloc opened an investigation into Chinese clean energy giant Goldwind over concerns the firm unfairly benefited from state subsidies.

Goldwind is one of the world's biggest wind turbine suppliers, and is looking to boost growth overseas, bringing it into competition with Western companies.

The European Commission, the EU's competition regulator, announced the probe on Tuesday, saying a preliminary investigation had found the Chinese firm "may have been granted foreign subsidies that distort the internal market" of the 27-nation bloc.

China's foreign ministry said Wednesday the probe amounted to protectionism and threatened future Chinese investments in Europe.

"The EU's frequent use of unilateral trade tools and its discriminatory and restrictive measures against Chinese companies send protectionist signals," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular press conference.

The probe would also "affect the confidence of Chinese companies in investing in Europe", he added.

Brussels has said the opening of an in-depth investigation does not prejudge its outcome.

But if its competition concerns were to be sustained, the commission could accept remedies proposed by the company or impose redressive measures.

China now dominates the global wind sector in terms of total installed capacity, aided over the years by generous subsidies from Beijing and rapid growth in the vast domestic power market.