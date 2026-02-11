China's producer deflation persists, consumer inflation cools in Jan

BEIJING: China's consumer inflation cooled in January while producer price deflation persisted, reinforcing market calls for more policy measures to address the mismatch between supply and demand.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2 per cent from the same month last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday (Feb 11), compared with a 0.8 per cent increase in December and missing expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.4 per cent rise.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 1.4 per cent year-on-year, with the downturn easing for a second month but extending a years-long deflationary trend. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1.5 per cent drop.

The moderation in the year-on-year rise of consumer prices was mainly due to a high base and sharper declines in energy prices, Dong Lijuan, a statistician at NBS, said in a statement.

A government campaign to curb overcapacity and price competition in major industrial sectors, including solar energy and auto manufacturing, has somewhat mitigated factory-gate price deflation.

But PPI deflation has persisted and continues to weigh on industrial firms' profits, indicating the need for more policy measures to boost effective demand and address deep-rooted imbalance in the economy.

Chinese manufacturers still rely on exports to absorb their production capacity, with the country logging a whopping US$1.2 trillion trade surplus in 2025 while fighting a trade war with the United States.