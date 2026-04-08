Chinese electric truck maker Windrose makes first US delivery

BEIJING, April 8 : Chinese electric truck startup Windrose said it had made the first delivery of its long‑haul electric heavy truck in the United States, marking a key step in its global expansion.

The vehicle, priced at $285,000, was handed over to Texas logistics firm Allogic and charging partner Greenspace through Windrose's American partner on April 1, the company said in a statement on April 3.

Founded in 2022 and emerging as a competitor to Tesla's Semi, Windrose said it had secured full vehicle certification across Asia, Europe, North and South America, and expects approval in Oceania in the second half of this year.