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Chinese electric truck maker Windrose makes first US delivery
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Chinese electric truck maker Windrose makes first US delivery

Chinese electric truck maker Windrose makes first US delivery

The Global E700, a heavy-duty electric truck developed by Chinese startup Windrose, will start sales in Europe this year in Antwerp, Belgium, January 29, 2026. REUTERS/Nick Carey/File Photo

08 Apr 2026 10:15PM
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BEIJING, April 8 : Chinese electric truck startup Windrose said it had made the first delivery of its long‑haul electric heavy truck in the United States, marking a key step in its global expansion.

The vehicle, priced at $285,000, was handed over to Texas logistics firm Allogic and charging partner Greenspace through Windrose's American partner on April 1, the company said in a statement on April 3.

Founded in 2022 and emerging as a competitor to Tesla's Semi, Windrose said it had secured full vehicle certification across Asia, Europe, North and South America, and expects approval in Oceania in the second half of this year.

Source: Reuters
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