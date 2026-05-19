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Chinese greenfield investment in Europe reaches new record, newspaper reports
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Business

Chinese greenfield investment in Europe reaches new record, newspaper reports

Chinese greenfield investment in Europe reaches new record, newspaper reports

Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

19 May 2026 01:54AM
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BERLIN, May 18 : Chinese investment in Europe reached a new record in 2025, with more factories being built than ever before, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

Greenfield investment - where foreign investors build new production facilities rather than buy existing companies - reached nearly 9 billion euros ($10.49 billion), up 51 per cent compared to 2024, the report said, citing a study by think tanks Merics and Rhodium Group.

Chinese direct investment amounted to 16.8 billion euros in 2025, up 67 per cent year-on-year, reaching the highest level since 2018, the study found.

Europe's automotive industry was a main focus, with investments in that sector totalling 7.6 billion euros, 93 per cent of which focused on supply chains for electric vehicles.

($1 = 0.8583 euros)

Source: Reuters
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