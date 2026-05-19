Chinese greenfield investment in Europe reaches new record, newspaper reports

BERLIN, May 18 : Chinese investment in Europe reached a new record in 2025, with more factories being built than ever before, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

Greenfield investment - where foreign investors build new production facilities rather than buy existing companies - reached nearly 9 billion euros ($10.49 billion), up 51 per cent compared to 2024, the report said, citing a study by think tanks Merics and Rhodium Group.

Chinese direct investment amounted to 16.8 billion euros in 2025, up 67 per cent year-on-year, reaching the highest level since 2018, the study found.

Europe's automotive industry was a main focus, with investments in that sector totalling 7.6 billion euros, 93 per cent of which focused on supply chains for electric vehicles.

($1 = 0.8583 euros)