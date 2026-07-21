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Chipmaker IQE raises annual sales growth forecast on AI, data centre demand
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Business

Chipmaker IQE raises annual sales growth forecast on AI, data centre demand

21 Jul 2026 02:35PM (Updated: 21 Jul 2026 02:46PM)
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July 21 : UK semiconductor wafer maker IQE on Tuesday raised its full-year revenue growth forecast after its first-half trading beat expectations, driven by rising demand for its semiconductor products used in AI infrastructure and data centres.

Here are some details:

• IQE upgraded its 2026 revenue growth forecast to above 30 per cent, from 20 per cent previously and said core profit would reach the low-teens millions of pounds.

• The company said demand for its Indium Phosphide solutions, a key component in optical photonic products used in AI infrastructure and data centres, accelerated in the first half and would remain strong through the rest of the year.

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• The improved outlook was also supported by strength in the aerospace and defence market, alongside robust demand for 3D sensing and wireless products.

• IQE expects first-half revenue of at least £64 million($86 million), with trading during the first half exceeding management expectations across all core businesses.($1 = 0.7439 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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