TOKYO, Jan ‌6 : Chubu Electric Power shares fell by the most in more than a year in Tokyo trading on Tuesday after the Japanese utility disclosed possible problems with earthquake ‌standards used at a nuclear ‌plant.

The company's stock led declines on the benchmark Nikkei gauge, falling 7.3 per cent in early trading, poised for the sharpest slide since August 2024.

Chubu Electric said ‍on Monday it might have used a different method than explained to regulators to select representative seismic waves during the ​review of two ‌reactors at its Hamaoka power station. The discrepancy could "significantly impact" the ​regulatory review of the central Japan plant, the ⁠utility said in ‌a statement.

The discrepancy in the ​seismic evaluation came just as Tokyo Electric Power's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant ‍and Hokkaido Electric Power's Tomari nuclear plant ⁠had secured approval from local communities and ​were moving ‌toward restarts.