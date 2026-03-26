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Citi's co-head of Asia investment banking Metzger joins StanChart
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Citi's co-head of Asia investment banking Metzger joins StanChart

Citi's co-head of Asia investment banking Metzger joins StanChart

FILE PHOTO: Citi Bank logo appears in this illustration taken December 1, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

26 Mar 2026 09:11AM (Updated: 26 Mar 2026 10:13AM)
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March 26 : Jan Metzger, Citigroup's co-head of investment banking for Asia, will join Standard Chartered as global head of coverage banking, the London-headquartered bank said on Thursday.

Metzger is joining the bank's corporate & investment banking team in Hong Kong and will report to the bank's corporate & investment banking CEO, Roberto Hoornweg, according to a company release.

Metzger will officially join the bank in July, according to a source familiar with the matter.

He has decided to leave Citi after eight years in the role, according to a memo from Citi.

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Metzger, who led the bank's investment banking in "Japan, Asia North & Australia, and Asia South", is leaving Citi after eight years in the regional top role, Citi's head of banking, Vis Raghavan, said in the memo on Thursday.

Kaustubh Kulkarni, who was named co-head six months ago, will now be the sole head of investment banking for the region, according to the memo.

A Citi spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

Metzger joined Citigroup from Credit Suisse in 2015 and became Citi's co-head of tech investment banking in Hong Kong before his 2018 appointment as APAC head of corporate and investment banking, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Source: Reuters
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