CK Hutchison first-half underlying profit up 6.7%

HONG KONG, Aug 13 : Hong Kong ports-to-telecoms group CK Hutchison posted a 6.7 per cent rise in underlying profit in the first six months of 2026 on Thursday, thanks to solid performance in its ports and retail businesses.

CK reported underlying profit of HK$12.6 billion ($1.61 billion) on a post-IFRS 16 basis, compared with HK$11.8 billion a year earlier.

Including one-time items such as gains on the disposal of UK Rails and UK Power Networks totalling HK$17.8 billion as well as a write-off of HK$2.2 billion, net profit jumped 30 times from a year earlier to HK$26.8 billion.

($1 = 7.8459 Hong Kong dollars)