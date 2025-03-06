Logo
CK Hutchison shares jump, extending gains on ports deal
FILE PHOTO: A ship sails through the Panama Canal near the Balboa Port after Hong Kong's CK Hutchison agreed to sell its interests in a key Panama Canal port operator to a BlackRock Inc-backed consortium, amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to curb China's influence in the region, Panama City, Panama, March 4, 2025. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun/File Photo

06 Mar 2025 09:42AM (Updated: 06 Mar 2025 10:54AM)
HONG KONG :Shares of CK Hutchison rose 12.4 per cent in Hong Kong on Thursday, extending the previous day's 21.9 per cent gain after the sale of its Panama Canal stake to BlackRock.

The stock rose to as much as HK$52.95, the highest since May 11, 2023. That outpaced a 2.2 per cent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

U.S. President Donald Trump has hailed the deal led by U.S. firm BlackRock to buy most of the $22.8 billion ports business of Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison, including assets it holds along the Panama Canal.

($1 = 7.7709 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters
