CK Hutchison shares jump, extending gains on ports deal

HONG KONG :Shares of CK Hutchison rose 12.4 per cent in Hong Kong on Thursday, extending the previous day's 21.9 per cent gain after the sale of its Panama Canal stake to BlackRock.

The stock rose to as much as HK$52.95, the highest since May 11, 2023. That outpaced a 2.2 per cent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

U.S. President Donald Trump has hailed the deal led by U.S. firm BlackRock to buy most of the $22.8 billion ports business of Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison, including assets it holds along the Panama Canal.

($1 = 7.7709 Hong Kong dollars)