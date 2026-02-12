CK Hutchison warns legal action if Maersk takes over Panama's Balboa, Cristobal terminals

Feb 12 : Hong Kong's CK Hutchison said on Thursday it has notified Panama of a dispute over an investment protection treaty after A.P. Moller – Maersk expressed willingness to assume temporary management of Balboa and Cristobal terminals.

APM Terminals Panama, a Maersk subsidiary, said in late January it was willing to operate the Balboa and Cristobal terminals temporarily to prevent any impact on regional and global trade.

CK Hutchison said that such a takeover would result in legal recourse against APM Terminals unless it is done in agreement with the firm.

CK Hutchison said in its statement that Panama has provided no clear assurances about Panama Ports Company S.A.'s (PPC) continued operations at Balboa and Cristobal, and is still moving toward a forced shutdown or takeover that is worsening disruption and harm.

It added that if the ruling is published and leads to PPC's concession being terminated, PPC would be unable to keep operating its terminals at the two ports.