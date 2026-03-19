Cloud industry group calls for EU interim measure against Broadcom over VMware

BRUSSELS, March 19 : Lobbying group Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers in Europe on Thursday urged EU antitrust regulators to temporarily stop Broadcom from ending its VMware Cloud Service Provider programme in Europe, ramping up its fight against the U.S. tech company.

CISPE, which has nearly 50 members across Europe and counts Microsoft and Amazon as associate members, sued the European Commission last year for approving Broadcom's acquisition of VMware in 2023, saying the EU competition watchdog had failed to examine the deal properly.

It took its latest grievance about Broadcom to the Commission after the company revamped its VMware cloud service provider ecosystem late last year and asked for an interim measure.

"In January 2026 Broadcom signalled the termination of its VMware Cloud Service Provider program in Europe. This unilateral decision removed all but a tiny minority of hand selected partners and excluded most European CSPs from selling VMware products," CISPE said in a statement.

"Both cloud providers and their customers - are being irreparably damaged by Broadcom's unfair actions," CISPE Secretary General Francisco Mingorance said.

The Commission and Broadcom did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

CISPE said an EU interim measure should immediately suspend Broadcom's termination of its VCSP partner programme, allow them to be readmitted to the programme and include protection measures against retaliation from Broadcom.