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Cognizant forecasts weak quarterly revenue amid cautious client spending
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Cognizant forecasts weak quarterly revenue amid cautious client spending

Cognizant forecasts weak quarterly revenue amid cautious client spending

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Cognizant logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

29 Jul 2026 07:20PM
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July 29 : Cognizant Technology forecast quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as clients remained cautious on discretionary IT spending. 

Shares of the company were down 3 per cent in premarket trading. 

• Cognizant expects third-quarter revenue between $5.60 billion and $5.68 billion, below analysts' average estimate of $5.70 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

• The company is navigating a complex macro environment, with clients cautious on large investments and continued softness in smaller discretionary projects.

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• Enterprises are also prioritizing investment in data center infrastructure over software as AI adoption accelerates.

• Cognizant now expects annual revenue between $22.04 billion and $22.35 billion, compared with its prior expectations of $22.11 billion to $22.64 billion.

• For the second quarter, the company reported revenue of $5.48 billion, in line with estimates and up 4.5 per cent from a year earlier.

• Cognizant has been expanding capabilities to help clients modernize legacy platforms and deploy GenAI at scale.

Source: Reuters
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