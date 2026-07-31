Coinbase shares take hit on quarterly loss, analysts back diversification strategy

July 31 : Shares of Coinbase Global slipped 5.6 per cent in premarket trading on Friday after a third straight quarterly loss, though analysts expect strong fundamentals and business diversity to cushion it from a crypto cycle downturn.

The cryptocurrency market lost significant value in recent sessions, with bitcoin falling, as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates faded and investors pulled money from spot exchange-traded funds.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has lost a little over 27 per cent value so far in 2026. Shares of Coinbase, often tied to the crypto cycle, have matched that with a nearly 28 per cent decline.

The fall came after higher-than-expected inflation data reinforced expectations that the central bank would keep rates elevated for longer, weighing on risk-sensitive assets such as cryptocurrencies.

"Overall, crypto trading conditions remain challenging, and with limited visibility into when/if trading volumes will recover," analysts at Raymond James said.

GAINING GROUND ON SHAKY SOIL

Analysts pegged the quarterly loss to the crypto cycle, believing that its business fundamentals remain good and Coinbase would be at the center of any possible crypto market recovery.

"The company posted its third consecutive quarter of record crypto trading market share at 10.3 per cent, proving it continues to take share even in a softer crypto environment," said David Bartosiak, Stock Strategist at Zacks Investment Research.

"More importantly, the business mix keeps improving."

The company has diversified its revenue stream and moved away from spot Bitcoin trading to guard against such downturns. It is actively rowing the shores of stablecoins and retail derivatives, which could support its business long-term.

Coinbase and prediction markets platform Kalshi said in May that they were introducing perpetual crypto futures, marking the debut of such instruments to U.S. investors through domestic, regulated exchanges.

"We are encouraged that Coinbase is diversifying its business and think investors will applaud derivatives-driven share gains," William Blair said in a note. Its analysts believe that now is the time to buy Coinbase shares.