Comcast's NBCUniversal cuts streaming technology jobs

Oct 1 : Comcast's NBCUniversal is cutting jobs in its global streaming technology organization, the owner of the Fast & Furious and Jurassic Park franchises said on Thursday.

• The number of employees affected would depend on the outcome of consultations with employees, a source familiar with the matter said.

• Most of the cuts are at Sky, Comcast's European media arm, although some US-based NBCUniversal employees will also be impacted, the source added.

• NBCUniversal said it is proposing changes to its Global Streaming Technology organization to ensure it has the right structure and resources in place for future growth.

• The layoffs come as media companies seek to improve margins in their streaming operations after years of heavy investment in technology and content.