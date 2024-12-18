Congress to vote on new restrictions on US investment in China

WASHINGTON: Congress is set to vote in the coming days on legislation restricting US investments in China as part of a bill to fund government operations through mid-March, lawmakers said late on Tuesday (Dec 17).

In October, the Treasury finalised rules effective Jan 2 that will limit US investments in artificial intelligence and other technology sectors in China that could threaten US national security.

The bill expands on those restrictions and also includes other provisions aimed at concerns about China, including a requirement to study national security risks posed by Chinese-made consumer routers and modems and mandate reviews of Chinese real estate purchases near additional national security sensitive sites.

"China is an economic adversary and we must take bold action to safeguard our future against the Chinese Communist Party," said Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat.

"This legislation takes bold action to restrict US investments to stop our national security technology from getting into the hands of our adversaries before they can use it against us.”

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.