Copeland, Dixell refrigeration systems also hacked, French cybersecurity agency says

PARIS, Oct 13 : France's cybersecurity agency said on Tuesday that the refrigeration systems of Copeland and Dixell were also hacked during a cyberattack that targeted supermarket refrigerators and freezers.

A spokesperson for Copeland, which owns Dixell, declined to confirm the information and said the company's top priority is to protect customers' operations.

Hackers raised temperatures of refrigerators in hundreds of supermarkets to as high as 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), causing fires and spoiling food.