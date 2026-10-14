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Copeland, Dixell refrigeration systems also hacked, French cybersecurity agency says
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Copeland, Dixell refrigeration systems also hacked, French cybersecurity agency says

Copeland, Dixell refrigeration systems also hacked, French cybersecurity agency says

View of an empty refrigerator at the frozen food aisle inside an Intermarche supermarket in Paris the day after a cyberattack targeted refrigeration systems at French supermarket chains, causing food losses and fires at several stores, France, October 13, 2026. The placard reads "Important information. Our store has been hacked, and our refrigeration system has been affected." REUTERS/Lucien Libert

14 Oct 2026 12:06AM
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PARIS, Oct 13 : France's cybersecurity agency said on Tuesday that the refrigeration systems of Copeland and Dixell were also hacked during a cyberattack that targeted supermarket refrigerators and freezers.

A spokesperson for Copeland, which owns Dixell, declined to confirm the information and said the company's top priority is to protect customers' operations.

Hackers raised temperatures of refrigerators in hundreds of supermarkets to as high as 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), causing fires and spoiling food.

Source: Reuters
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