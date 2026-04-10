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CoreWeave strikes AI cloud deal with Anthropic, shares surge
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Business

CoreWeave strikes AI cloud deal with Anthropic, shares surge

CoreWeave strikes AI cloud deal with Anthropic, shares surge

A screen displays the company logo for CoreWeave, Inc., Nvidia-backed cloud services provider, during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market, in New York City, U.S., March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

10 Apr 2026 08:58PM (Updated: 10 Apr 2026 11:14PM)
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Source: Reuters
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