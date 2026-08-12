CoreWeave, Super Micro climb on signs of sustained AI buildout

Aug 12 : Shares of CoreWeave and Super Micro Computer climbed premarket on Wednesday after upbeat forecasts from the two AI infrastructure companies reinforced demand expectations for computing capacity.

Shares of neocloud provider CoreWeave rose more than 18 per cent, with peer Nebius Group rising 10 per cent.

Server maker Super Micro's shares climbed nearly 9 per cent. Data center companies Applied Digital and IREN Ltd were also up 6 per cent and 5 per cent.

CoreWeave raised its forecasts for annual revenue, adjusted operating profit and capital spending, as strong demand for its Nvidia-powered AI infrastructure enabled the company to secure better pricing on new contracts.

Near-term capacity is effectively sold out, enabling CoreWeave to strike compute agreements on increasingly favorable terms, CEO Michael Intrator said.

Its revenue backlog rose to $104.2 billion in the second quarter from $99.4 billion three months earlier, excluding over $25 billion in new commitments secured early this quarter.

J.P. Morgan said pricing gains were driven mainly by "the demand environment and accelerating customer return on investment (ROI)."

Super Micro forecast 2027 revenue above Wall Street estimates, underscoring resilient customer investment in AI servers, as data-center operators build out the hardware needed for generative-AI workloads.

The company's fourth-quarter gross margin of 17.5 per cent exceeded both its preliminary estimate of 15 per cent-17 per cent and its initial forecast of 8.2 per cent-8.4 per cent.

CoreWeave stock has risen more than 26 per cent so far this year, while Super Micro Computer has gained 8 per cent.