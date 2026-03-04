Logo
Logo

Business

COSCO Shipping suspends bookings for Middle East routes amid conflict
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

COSCO Shipping suspends bookings for Middle East routes amid conflict

COSCO Shipping suspends bookings for Middle East routes amid conflict

The logo of COSCO Shipping is displayed at its office in Hong Kong, China August 28, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

04 Mar 2026 04:39PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING, March 4 : Chinese shipping and logistics conglomerate COSCO Shipping's container liner unit said on Wednesday it had suspended all new bookings for routes to and from ports in the Middle East region, including those in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The move was due to escalating conflict in the region and traffic restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, COSCO Shipping Lines said in a statement.

Bookings for routes to and from Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait have also been suspended, it added.

The company said it was evaluating follow-up disposal plans, including possible alternative unloading ports, for goods currently on board.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement