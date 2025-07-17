Couche-Tard pulls $46 billion bid for Japan's Seven & i

Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard withdrew its $46-billion takeover offer for Japan's Seven & i Holdings, blaming a lack of constructive engagement by the Japanese retailer.

The deal for the operator of 7-Eleven "konbini" stores would have been the biggest foreign buyout of a Japanese company.

Here is a timeline of the bid:

AUGUST 19, 2024

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Couche-Tard, owner of Circle-K stores, says it has sounded out Seven & i about a potential takeover. The companies disclose no offer value. Shares in Seven & i surge almost 23 per cent to 2161 yen valuing the retailer at about 5.6 trillion yen ($38 billion).

SEPTEMBER 6, 2024

Seven & i rejects Couche-Tard's offer of $14.86 a share, valuing the company at $38.5 billion.

SEPTEMBER 13, 2024

Japan's finance ministry classifies Seven & i as "core" to national security, prompting speculation that this could help defend it from a takeover.

OCTOBER 9, 2024

Couche-Tard raises bid for Seven & i by 22 per cent, valuing the company at about $47 billion, sources say.

OCTOBER 10, 2024

Seven & i unveils a plan to hive off underperforming businesses into a holding company and focus on its convenience stores, while assessing Couche-Tard's revised bid.

OCTOBER 16, 2024

U.S. fund Artisan Partners urges Seven & i board to let Couche-Tard undertake due diligence and negotiate a takeover price, calling the Japanese retailer's restructuring plan "too little, too late".

NOVEMBER 13, 2024

Seven & i says it has received a potential $58-billion white knight buyout bid from a member of its founding Ito family.

NOVEMBER 14, 2024

Artisan Partners urges it to consider a competitive bidding process to secure the highest offer.

DECEMBER 25, 2024

Seven & i receives first-round bids of more than $5 billion from private equity firms KKR, Bain Capital and Japan Industrial Partners for its non-core assets, sources say.

FEBRUARY 26, 2025

Japan's Itochu withdraws from the buyout for Seven & i proposed by the retailer's founding family, two sources say, while Couche-Tard reaffirms its commitment to a takeover.

FEBRUARY 27, 2025

The Ito family fails to secure financing for its $58 billion buyout bid.

MARCH 6, 2025

Seven & i appoints its first foreign CEO, Stephen Dacus, tasking him with overhauling its business to engineer a recovery and respond to Couche-Tard's takeover proposal.

MARCH 10, 2025

Seven & i says it is in talks with Couche-Tard over a store sale plan to help overcome U.S. antitrust concerns about a merger of the top two players in its convenience store market. Couche-Tard says it revised its proposed bid in January to yen-equivalent of 2600 yen per share.

MARCH 11, 2025

Couche-Tard expresses frustration with Seven & i's "limited engagement", and says it sees a "clear path" to overcome U.S. regulatory hurdles.

MARCH 13, 2025

Chairman Alain Bouchard says Couche-Tard could bolster its offer if Seven & i became more cooperative and revealed more financial information.

MAY 1, 2025

Couche-Tard and Seven & i sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) giving the Canadian company access to the Japanese retailer's financial data.

JULY 17, 2025

Couche-Tard withdraws its $46-billion bid, citing a lack of constructive engagement by Seven & i management and the Ito family. Seven & i says it remains "fully committed to our standalone value creation plan". Its shares slide 9 per cent to close 23 per cent below the offer price.

($1=148.5700 yen)

(Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Kate Mayberry)