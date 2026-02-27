Coupang swings to a loss as South Korea data breach hurts fourth quarter

Feb 26 : E-commerce giant Coupang swung to a fourth-quarter loss on Thursday and reported revenue below analysts' estimates, hurt by the fallout from a data breach in South Korea.

Coupang Korea, which generates more than 90 per cent of the group's total revenue, has faced a public backlash following disclosure of a data breach in November involving some 34 million customers.

The company's revenue for the October-December period came in at $8.8 billion, compared with an $8.9 billion forecast from LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward analysts who are more consistently accurate.

The data incident may have adversely impacted fourth-quarter revenue, active customers, and membership, as well as profitability, beginning in December, Coupang said.

"Recent results indicate that the impacts on growth rates have subsequently stabilized and are beginning to recover in Q1 2026."

It posted a $26 million loss in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit a year earlier.

Coupang's shares were down 0.9 per cent after the bell.

DATA BREACH DOWNFALL

The company has said that the breach exposed users' names, phone numbers, and shipping addresses, although payment details or login credentials were not compromised. Coupang said it would "take all necessary steps to prevent further harm and continue strengthening safeguards to prevent a recurrence."

Since the incident, its rivals have jumped in to lure shoppers away from the platform.

It also faces headwinds from a proposed regulatory change that could increase competition in ultra-fast overnight deliveries, which have been a cornerstone of its market dominance.

Separately, earlier on Thursday, South Korea's antitrust regulator fined Coupang 2.2 billion won ($1.53 million) for pressuring suppliers to cut prices and shoulder additional costs to meet profit margins, as well as for delaying payments to vendors. The fine is unrelated to the data breach.

($1 = 1,433.3200 won)