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CrowdStrike reports higher operating expenses as AI investments gain pace
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CrowdStrike reports higher operating expenses as AI investments gain pace

CrowdStrike reports higher operating expenses as AI investments gain pace

CrowdStrike logo is seen in this illustration taken July 29, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

04 Jun 2026 04:41AM
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June 3 : CrowdStrike reported a 15 per cent jump in its first-quarter operating expenses on Wednesday, as the cybersecurity company ramps up investments in AI and product development.

Shares of the company fell 8 per cent in extended trading.

Here are some details:

• CrowdStrike expects 2027 revenue to be between $5.91 billion and $5.96 billion, compared with its prior expectations of $5.87 billion to $5.93 billion.

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• First-quarter total operating expenses came in at $1.07 billion, compared with $934.3 million a year earlier.

• CrowdStrike expects 2027 adjusted profit to be between $4.88 and $4.96 per share, versus its prior projection of $4.78 to $4.90.

• The company has capitalized on the rise of AI in cybersecurity, an area analysts see as a major long-term tailwind.

• Its platform approach, spanning endpoint protection, cloud security and identity, is designed to make customers more reliant on its ecosystem, driving both stickiness and cross-selling opportunities.

• The company also announced a four-for-one stock split.

• Total first-quarter revenue stood at $1.39 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.36 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Source: Reuters
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