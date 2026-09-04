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Crusoe signs $13 billion AI cloud deal with Jane Street, Bloomberg News reports
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Crusoe signs $13 billion AI cloud deal with Jane Street, Bloomberg News reports

Crusoe signs $13 billion AI cloud deal with Jane Street, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: Trading firm Jane Street's logo is displayed in New York City, U.S., July 14, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

04 Sep 2026 03:53AM
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Sept 3 : AI data center startup Crusoe has signed a five-year cloud contract with trading firm Jane Street Group valued at around $13 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Here are more details:

• The deal will provide Jane Street clusters of GPUs and other infrastructure needed for AI training and inference through Crusoe's cloud platform, the report said.

• Jane Street is Crusoe's highest-profile cloud customer yet, and the deal helped attract interest in Crusoe's latest fundraising effort, it said.

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• Crusoe has been discussing raising around $3 billion at a roughly $30 billion valuation, Bloomberg had reported in July.

• Crusoe and Jane Street did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

• Crusoe has been expanding its AI infrastructure business as demand for computing power to develop and run AI models drives a surge in data center spending.

Source: Reuters
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