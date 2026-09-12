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Crypto entrepreneur pardoned by Trump donates £36 million to Farage's Reform UK
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Business

Crypto entrepreneur pardoned by Trump donates £36 million to Farage's Reform UK

Crypto entrepreneur pardoned by Trump donates £36 million to Farage's Reform UK

A protest placard depicting leader of Reform UK party Nigel Farage and questioning party donations is displayed near the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville

12 Sep 2026 04:28AM (Updated: 12 Sep 2026 04:30AM)
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(Corrects first paragraph to say Friday, not Thursday)

Sept 11 : Crypto investor Ben Delo said on Friday he is donating a record £36 million ($48.7 million) to Britain's populist Reform UK party, handing Nigel Farage's party a major financial boost as it seeks to challenge Britain's two main parties at the next election.

Delo, the co-founder of crypto trading platform BitMEX, was convicted of a banking secrecy violation in the U.S. and pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump, was already Reform UK's largest donor last quarter after a £4 million contribution.

($1 = 0.7394 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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