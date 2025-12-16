Crypto exchange HashKey raises $207 million in Hong Kong IPO

Dec 16 : HashKey Group, Hong Kong's largest licensed crypto exchange, has set its initial public offering price at HK$6.68 per share, raising HK$1.61 billion ($206.96 million), according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company offered 240.6 million shares under the IPO, and a source with direct knowledge of the matter had told Reuters on Monday the company would be pricing the IPO near the upper end of the marketed range.

The retail and institutional components of the IPO were over-subscribed nearly 393 and 5 times, respectively, documents lodged with the Hong Kong stock exchange showed.

U.S. market volatility has weighed on Hong Kong listings, with investor caution rising after a blockbuster year that crowned the city as the world's top listing venue by deal volume.

HashKey Group, founded in 2018, offers a wide range of services including asset management, brokerage and tokenisation, and runs Hong Kong's largest licensed crypto exchange.

Shares are expected to debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday, HashKey said.

($1 = 7.7794 Hong Kong dollars)