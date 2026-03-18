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Crypto exchange Kraken freezes IPO plans, CoinDesk reports
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Crypto exchange Kraken freezes IPO plans, CoinDesk reports

Crypto exchange Kraken freezes IPO plans, CoinDesk reports

FILE PHOTO: Kraken cryptocurrency exchange logo is seen in this illustration taken July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

18 Mar 2026 11:33PM (Updated: 19 Mar 2026 12:06AM)
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March 18 : Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has put its multibillion-dollar initial public offering plan on hold, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter

The company is still weighing an IPO, but is unlikely to move ahead until market conditions improve, according to the report.

Reuters could not verify the report, while a Kraken spokesperson declined further comment.

The company confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO in November 2025 and was set to go public in the first quarter of 2026. 

Initially focused on crypto, the company has expanded across asset classes in recent months, including equities, with the rollout of commission-free trading.

Source: Reuters
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