Crypto token Solana ETF hopefuls amend filings with SEC

A slew of companies seeking to launch exchange-traded funds tracking the price of crypto token Solana amended their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

The amendments are intended to address the queries of the U.S. markets regulator, but there is "no sense of urgency" on the SEC's part to move forward with the launches, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The filings were made by the Canary Marinade Solana ETF, 21Shares Core Solana ETF and Bitwise Solana ETF, among others.