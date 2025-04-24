Cryptocurrency firm Tether raises Juventus stake to over 10%

ROME :Cryptocurrency firm Tether said on Thursday it had further raised its stake in Italian Serie A soccer club Juventus to over 10 per cent.

The world's fourth-largest cryptocurrency company first invested in February in Italy's most popular soccer club, which is controlled by the Agnelli family through their investment company Exor.

The new shareholding represents 6.18 per cent of voting rights in the club, the statement said.

"The investment reflects Tether's long-term commitment to Juventus' future and its confidence in the club's intrinsic value and growth potential," it added.