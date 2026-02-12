Logo
Logo

Business

Cyber security firm Check Point Software Q4 profit tops estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Cyber security firm Check Point Software Q4 profit tops estimates

12 Feb 2026 06:38PM (Updated: 12 Feb 2026 06:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM, Feb 12 : Check Point Software Technologies beat expectations for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by sales gains in its products that protect and prevent corporate networks from cyber threats.

The Israeli-based network security company reported $3.40 per diluted share, excluding one-off items, for the April-June quarter, up 26 per cent from $2.70 a year earlier. Revenue grew 6 per cent to $745 million.

Analysts were expecting $2.77 a share on revenue of $746 million, according to LSEG data.

Check Point said during the fourth quarter of 2025 it bought back about 2.2 million of its shares at a total cost of about $425 million.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement