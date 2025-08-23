Cybersecurity firm Netskope reveals 31% revenue surge in US IPO filing

Netskope recorded a 30.7 per cent jump in revenue in the first half of fiscal 2026 while its net loss narrowed, the cybersecurity firm revealed on Friday in its U.S. initial public offering paperwork.

The fall IPO window is poised to be a potentially busy one with a string of corporate issuers lining up to go public after the seasonal summer slowdown.

Santa Clara, California-based Netskope's IPO is expected to raise more than $500 million, which could value the company at over $5 billion, Reuters reported in May.

Netskope posted a net loss of $169.5 million on revenue of $328.5 million in the six months ended July 31, narrowing from a net loss of $206.7 million on revenue of $251.3 million a year earlier.

"Cybersecurity is not only integral to the future but also one of the most forecastable areas of technology, which should give investors confidence in Netskope's long-term trajectory," said Jeff Zell, senior research analyst at IPO Boutique.

"In addition, underwriters have recently placed attractive valuations on comparable IPOs, which has helped facilitate smooth debuts and should further support investor interest in Netskope's offering."

Cybersecurity firm Rubrik's shares have more than doubled since going public in New York last year.

Founded in 2012, Netskope provides cloud-based security software that helps companies protect apps, websites and data from cyber threats.

Netskope's clientele spans from large enterprises to mid-sized companies, including mobile chip designer Qualcomm and Canadian bank BMO.

In 2021, Netskope raised $300 million at a $7.5 billion valuation in a funding round led by investment firm ICONIQ. Its major backers also include venture capital firms Lightspeed Venture and Accel.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for the offering. Netskope, which has tapped over 10 Wall Street banks for the IPO, will list on the Nasdaq under the "NTSK" symbol.