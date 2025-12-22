Daiwa to raise M&A revenue target to 100 billion yen by 2031, CEO says

TOKYO, Dec ‌23 : Japan's Daiwa Securities is aiming to generate 100 billion yen ($635.61 million) in M&A-related revenue by the financial year ended March 2031, its CEO said, as Japan undergoes a dealmaking boom that neared record levels in 2025.

The objective exceeds Daiwa's current target of 70 billion yen and comes as ‌Japan's total merger and acquisition deal value ‌hit around $319 billion in the year to December 17, 2025, second only to 2018's $343 billion, LSEG data showed.

As Japan finally exits deflation, companies are increasingly seeking better returns on their assets, stoking appetite for growth acquisitions, particularly those overseas.

Long-awaited corporate governance reforms have also ‍reignited global investor interest in Japanese firms, sparking a wave of private equity deals and activist investor activity.

"Tokyo will become the starting point for cross-border M&A," Daiwa CEO Akihiko Ogino told Reuters in an interview.

In ​April, Daiwa established a ‌dedicated team in Tokyo to coordinate its operations in different countries. The team now has six members, Ogino said.

Daiwa ​has been on a multi-year M&A-related hiring push, with current numbers at ⁠around 640 people but with ‌a view to reaching 900 people by March 2031.

The recruitment ​drive has kept a lid on M&A-related profits even as revenues hit a record high of 59 billion yen ‍in the year ended March 2025.

"We're now entering the harvest phase," ⁠Ogino said.

"Japanese firms are at the stage of having to make bolder decisions ​than ever before," Ogino ‌said.

($1 = 157.3300 yen)