Dassault Systemes posts full-year revenue growth as clients shift to cloud software

Feb 11 - French software maker Dassault Systèmes reported full-year 2025 revenue of 6.24 billion euros ($7.44 billion), up 4 per cent at constant currency, with recurring revenue growing 6 per cent, driven by an 11 per cent jump in subscriptions as more clients turn to cloud-based services.
Fourth-quarter revenue rose just 1 per cent at constant currency to 1.68 billion euros, at the low end of guidance.
The company's 3DExperience platform and cloud offerings grew 10 per cent and 8 per cent respectively for the year, fuelled by major contracts.
The life sciences division housing the Medidata clinical trials business, saw revenue decline 2 per cent for the year as pharmaceutical companies cut back on study starts.
Industrial Innovation software grew 6 per cent and remains the company's growth engine.
For 2026, Dassault Systèmes forecast revenue growth of 3 per cent to 5 per cent at constant currency, an operating margin between 32.2 per cent and 32.6 per cent, and earnings per share of 1.30 to 1.34 euros.
($1=0.8392 euros)