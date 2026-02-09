Singapore bank DBS Q4 net profit misses forecasts, flags rate headwinds in 2026

SINGAPORE: Singapore's biggest bank DBS Group on Monday (Feb 10) maintained expectation that net profit this year will dip slightly from 2025's, after posting a 10 per cent drop in fourth-quarter earnings that was weighed down by a lower net interest margin.

DBS, which is also Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets, said October-December net profit dropped to S$2.26 billion (US$1.78 billion) from S$2.52 billion a year earlier.

That missed the mean estimate of nearly S$2.55 billion from two analysts, according to LSEG data.

For the period, overall group net interest margin, a key profitability gauge, stood at 1.93 per cent as compared to 2.15 per cent the previous year, with net interest income impacted by lower domestic rates. Return on equity declined to 13.5 per cent from 15.8 per cent a year ago.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The lender's wealth segment's assets under management meanwhile grew 19 per cent in constant-currency terms to a new high of S$488 billion in the fourth quarter.

In slides accompanying the results, CEO Tan Su Shan said group net interest income in 2026 is expected to be "slightly below 2025 levels", assuming a Singapore overnight rate average (SORA) of around 1.25 per cent, two Federal Reserve rate cuts and a stronger Singapore dollar.

Net profit for the year is similarly expected to come in lower than in 2025, Tan added.

According to the bank's financial statement, provisions for bad loans jumped 81 per cent to S$415 million in the fourth quarter, mainly due to real-estate exposure, while DBS wrote back S$206 million in general allowances, including amounts previously set aside for that exposure.

The bank declared an ordinary dividend of S$0.66 per share and a capital return dividend of S$0.15 per share for the fourth quarter.

DBS is the first Singapore lender to start this earnings season. United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp are due to announce their results on Feb 24 and 25, respectively.