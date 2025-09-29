Logo
DeepSeek releases model it calls 'intermediate step' towards 'next-generation architecture'
The logo of DeepSeek is displayed alongside its AI assistant app on a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

29 Sep 2025 06:31PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2025 06:53PM)
BEIJING: Chinese AI developer DeepSeek has released its latest model which it said was an "experimental release" that was more efficient to train and better at processing long sequences of text than previous iterations.

The Hangzhou-based company called DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp an "intermediate step toward our next-generation architecture" in a post on developer forum Hugging Face.

 

 

Source: Reuters
