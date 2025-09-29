DeepSeek releases model it calls 'intermediate step' towards 'next-generation architecture'
BEIJING: Chinese AI developer DeepSeek has released its latest model which it said was an "experimental release" that was more efficient to train and better at processing long sequences of text than previous iterations.
The Hangzhou-based company called DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp an "intermediate step toward our next-generation architecture" in a post on developer forum Hugging Face.
Source: Reuters
