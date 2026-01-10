WASHINGTON, ‌Jan 9 : Three Democratic U.S. senators are calling on Apple and Alphabet's Google to remove X and its built-in chabot Grok from ‌their respective app stores ‌over the spread of nonconsensual sexual images of women and minors on the platform.

In a letter published Friday, ‍senators Ron Wyden of Oregon, Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, and Edward Markey ​of Massachusetts ‌said Google and Apple "must remove these apps from ​the app stores until X’s ⁠policy violations are ‌addressed."

Google and Apple didn't ​immediately return messages seeking comment. X did not ‍immediately return a message.

The letter ⁠was first reported by ​NBC News.