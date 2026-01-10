Democratic senators demand Apple, Google take X and Grok off app stores over sexual images

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 : Three Democratic U.S. senators are calling on Apple and Alphabet's Google to remove X and its built-in chabot Grok from their respective app stores over the spread of nonconsensual sexual images of women and minors on the platform.
In a letter published Friday, senators Ron Wyden of Oregon, Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, and Edward Markey of Massachusetts said Google and Apple "must remove these apps from the app stores until X’s policy violations are addressed."
Google and Apple didn't immediately return messages seeking comment. X did not immediately return a message.
The letter was first reported by NBC News.