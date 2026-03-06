Denso, chipmaker Rohm hold talks on potential $8.3 billion acquisition

TOKYO, March 6 : Toyota supplier Denso is in talks to acquire shares of chipmaker Rohm in a potential $8.3-billion deal that will expand the auto parts maker's control over power management chips used in EVs and data centres.

Denso, a pillar of the Toyota group and one of the world's largest makers of auto parts, is in talks with Rohm over the possible acquisition of shares, both companies said in statements on Friday, with each adding that nothing had been decided.

Kyoto-based Rohm is a significant player in power chips, used to efficiently control electric power in cars, electronic devices and industrial equipment.

It is an area where Japan still holds strength despite its shrinking presence in the global chip industry. Still, the Japanese industry remains fragmented and Japan's powerful trade and economy ministry has long said that consolidation was needed in the space.

Shares of Rohm were untraded following the companies' statements, flooded with buy orders.

Denso shares were down 4.1 per cent.

The news was first reported by the Nikkei business daily, which said the deal could reach as much as around 1.3 trillion yen ($8.3 billion).

($1 = 157.4700 yen)