Denso proposes to buy Rohm in deal that could reach $8.3 billion, Nikkei says
06 Mar 2026 11:30AM (Updated: 06 Mar 2026 11:37AM)
TOKYO, March 6 : Japanese auto parts giant Denso has proposed to acquire all shares in chipmaker Rohm in a deal that could reach as much as around 1.3 trillion yen ($8.26 billion), the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.

The deal, if realised, would create a major player in power semiconductors used to control electricity in electric vehicles and data centres, the paper said.

Denso could not immediately be reached for comment, while a Rohm spokesperson said they were still looking into the report.

Shares in Rohm ended morning trade in Tokyo down 0.36 per cent at 2,733 yen, ahead of the Nikkei report.

($1 = 157.4700 yen)

Source: Reuters
