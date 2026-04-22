Deutsche Telekom exploring merger with T-Mobile, Bloomberg News reports

April 21 : Deutsche Telekom is exploring a full combination with T-Mobile, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The German company has been in discussions about creating a new holding company that would make a stock bid for shares of both Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile, the report said.

Deutsche Telekom is the majority shareholder in T-Mobile, with a stake of nearly 53 per cent, according to LSEG data.

Shares of T-Mobile rose more than 1 per cent following the news.

Both companies and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.