Diageo sells East African Breweries stake to Asahi for $2.3 billion

Dec 17 : Johnnie Walker and Guinness maker Diageo has agreed to sell its 65 per cent stake in East African Breweries to Japan's Asahi Holdings for $2.3 billion.

The deal values EABL, the largest beer business in East Africa and maker of popular local brands like Tusker, at around $4.8 billion, the two companies said on Wednesday.

It also marked the largest investment in an African alcohol business by a Japanese brewer, they added in a statement.

London-listed Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, is grappling with tariff hikes in the United States, its biggest market, high debt levels and indications some younger consumers could be shifting away from drinking alcohol.

Diageo, which has pledged to sell down non-core assets as part of a plan to reduce debts and cut costs, said the sale of EABL, which has long been flagged by analysts as a possible target for sale, was consistent with its strategy.

"This transaction delivers both significant value for Diageo shareholders and accelerates our commitment to strengthen the balance sheet," said Diageo's interim CEO Nick Jhangiani.

Shares in Diageo were up 2.3 per cent at 0858 GMT. EABL shares also rose more than 3 per cent, before slipping back to stand 1.5 per cent higher.

Jhangiani is due to return to the role of finance chief in January, when Dave Lewis takes over. The former Tesco chief was named as Diageo's new CEO as it looks to revive growth.

Atsushi Katsuki, president and CEO of Asahi, said EABL, which is listed in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, offers an unrivalled portfolio of brands, marketing capabilities and production facilities.

"We will pursue sustainable growth and medium- to long-term enhancement of corporate value," Katsuki said.

The deal is set to complete in the second half of 2026.